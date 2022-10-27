What draft picks do the Giants have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New York Giants traded away first-round WR Kadarius Toney on Thursday afternoon to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for two draft picks in 2023. The Chiefs gave up a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to acquire Toney, who had not been playing for New York due to a “hamstring” injury.

So after the trade, the Giants still have their first-, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2023. They retain a sixth-rounder from the Chiefs. New York had traded their sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Houston Texans for Keion Crossen. The Giants appear to have two seventh-round picks, one from the Baltimore Ravens.

Toney was selected with the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. He only had two catches for no yards this season before being injured and missing every other game. New York is 6-1 on the season entering Week 8 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.