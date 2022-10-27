What draft picks do the Chiefs have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs made a move during their bye week on Thursday afternoon, trading for New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs gave up a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for the wide receiver. Toney had only played one game this season before being ruled out each week due to a “hamstring” injury. Let’s go over the Chiefs’ picks in the 2023 draft after the trade.

The Chiefs have their first-, second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kansas City also has a fourth- and sixth-round pick as part of the Tyreek Hill trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs also have an additional sixth-rounder as part of the Jakeem Grant trade to the Chicago Bears. After the Toney trade, the Chiefs don’t have a sixth-round pick and the conditional third-rounder.

The Chiefs are on bye, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens with Toney. He was on the injury report each week for the Giants but could spontaneously be healthy after the bye. Kansas City has a loaded wide receiver room now with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Toney, plus TE Travis Kelce.