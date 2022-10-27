 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of NFL lookahead lines for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

We’ve got lookahead lines for Week 9 as Week 8 gets underway.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the snap and drops back to pass during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL is kicking off Week 8 tonight with the Ravens and Bucs facing off on Thursday Night Football. The line has moved dramatically between the two teams and the Bucs head into kickoff as a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s plenty to keep us busy over the next few days, but we can already start to peak ahead to the Week 9 schedule. DraftKings has posted lookahead lines for the full slate of games for next week.

The week opens with the Texans hosting the Eagles on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Saints hosting the Ravens on Monday Night Football. In between, we get the Bills and Jets facing off with the potential for the AFC East lead on the line. We also get a key Seahawks-Cardinals matchup in the NFC West, and Sunday wraps with the Chiefs hosting the Titans on Sunday Night Football. There are six teams on bye next week, including the Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers.

Here’s the full list of lookahead lines for the 13 games in Week 9.

Eagles vs. Texans

Point spread: Eagles -9
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Eagles -425, Texans +340

Bills vs. Jets

Point spread: Bills -10.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -540, Jets +420

Panthers vs. Bengals

Point spread: Bengals -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -435, Panthers +350

Packers vs. Lions

Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Packers -180, Lions +155

Chargers vs. Falcons

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -155, Falcons +135

Vikings vs. Commanders

Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Commanders +120

Raiders vs. Jaguars

Point spread: Raiders -1.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +105

Dolphins vs. Bears

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Bears +155

Colts vs. Patriots

Point spread: Patriots -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Colts +215

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Point spread: Cardinals -3.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -195, Seahawks +165

Rams vs. Bucs

Point spread: Bucs -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -125, Rams +105

Titans vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Chiefs -490, Titans +390

Ravens vs. Saints

Point spread: Ravens -3.5
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Saints +140

