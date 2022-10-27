No. 2 ranked 2023 prospect Cormani McClain verbally commits to Miami

Things aren’t going well on the field for first-year Miami head coach Mario Cristobal at the moment, but he’s at least doing well on the recruiting trail.

Lakeland (FL) defensive back Cormani McClain verbally committed to Miami on Thursday, choosing the ‘U’ over Alabama and Florida. McClain is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, sitting just behind Texas commit Arch Manning.

The 6’2”, 175-pound corner is a huge get for Cristobal and staff, who is trying to keep the top recruits in the state of Florida from leaving. The Hurricanes now have two of the top three ranked players in the state committed, with McClain joining five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

With McClain’s decision on Thursday, the only top 10 player in the 2023 recruiting class that has yet to make their decision is edge rusher Keon Keeley from Berkeley Prep in Tampa. 247 has him going to either Alabama, Florida, or Ohio State.

The early signing period for these prospects will begin on December 21 and end on December 23.