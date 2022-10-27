Breaking down Raven’s backfield usage in Week 8

Despite having two high-octane teams playing in this week’s Thursday Night Football game we head to halftime with a 10-3 score. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Baltimore Ravens and this is a surprise from what we saw last week. Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake are splitting work in the backfield, but after two touchdowns last week, Edwards has largely disappeared from the offensive game plan. He dealt with injuries in practice on the short week and it appears to be getting the better of him.

Baltimore Ravens RB usage in Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Ravens only ran the ball seven times in the first half. Edwards had four carries for 18 yards. Third-string running back Justice Hill had one carry for eight hards and Drake hasn’t seen a carry yet. Drake has caught all three of his targets for a whopping zero yards. Neither Edwards nor Hill have been targeted. Drake has played 28 snaps, but only has three touches. Hill is second for running backs with seven snaps and Edwards has only logged six first-half snaps.