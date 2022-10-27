A Tom Brady led team goes two games under .500 for first time in 22 seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 3-5 after losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. That puts them two games under .500, which is uncharted territory for 7-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, as he’s never been on a team that was two games under .500!

Brady is 45 years old and is in his 23rd NFL season. Nobody can say with a straight face that he isn’t the best quarterback to ever play the game and the fact that this is the first time his team is two games under .500 just reinforces the consistent greatness that Brady has given in his career. But, there is no doubt that things aren’t going well for him and the Bucs right now.

Another amazing stat that should get its own post, is that before this game, Brady’s teams hadn’t lost three games in a row since 2002. The Buccaneers have now lost to the Steelers, Panthers and Ravens over the last three weeks, which is an indictment on just how poorly they’ve been playing.

After scoring just three points against a Panthers team that recently shipped off their best player and fired their head coach, the Bucs at least had some semblance of offense against the Ravens. But, after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time this season, they stalled for much of the game and their defense got run over by the Ravens and their backup running backs.

The Buccaneers aren’t dead in the water just yet of course, as the NFC South is awful. If they can turn things around even a little bit, they’ll have a good chance of winning the division. But, right now, the winner of the Falcons-Panthers game this Sunday will take the lead in the division. Yes, the Falcons or the Panthers.