How to watch the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami online via live stream

The LIV Golf Match Play Championship wraps up the Saudi-backed tour’s inaugural season this weekend. Friday and Saturday will see teams of four face off in seeded match play. The golfers will tee off from the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

Eight of the 12 teams will be eliminated by the final day, when the final 16 golfers will take to the course in a shotgun start. The team with the lowest Sunday score will split the $16 million prize money.

The teams have been collecting points throughout the first seven events of the season to determine the seeding for the championship. The current favorite to take home the win is the 4 Aces team, made up of captain Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez. The top-seeded 4 Aces have won four of the seven regular season events, and their odds are set at +175 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

LIV Golf Invitational Series: Miami

Tournament dates: Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30

Shotgun start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN or DAZN apps, YouTube, Facebook, or Official LIV Golf website

To watch the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on DAZN, you’ll need a subscription. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.