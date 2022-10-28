History of MLB World Series MVP award

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in the 2022 World Series. The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS while the Phillies won in five games against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. It’s the fourth time the Astros are in the World Series in the past six seasons. This is the first trip to the Fall Classic for the Phillies since 2009.

History of the World Series MVP Award

The award was first given to Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres following the 1955 World Series. It has been won by a pitcher 29 times, the most among all positions. However, six of the seven most recent winners were position players. Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson (1964 and ‘67) won the award twice. He, Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax (1963 and ‘65) and Reggie Jackson (1973 with the A’s; ‘77 with the Yankees) are the only three players to be named World Series MVP multiple times. A Yankees player has earned the honor 12 times, the most of any MLB team. In 1960, Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson became the first and only player on the losing side to earn the MVP Award. The Astros, who are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, have one World Series MVP winner (George Springer, 2017). The Phillies’ two previous World Series MVPs were Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt (1980) and left-handed starting pitcher Cole Hamels (2008). The award was renamed the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award beginning in 2018.