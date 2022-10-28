East Carolina vs. BYU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The East Carolina Pirates (5-3, 3-2) and BYU Cougars (4-4) meet up in Week 9 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo in an out of conference matchup for East Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN 2.

East Carolina will travel into Utah on Friday night looking to get their sixth win of the season and get bowl eligibility. They’ve lost two conference games so far this year, so a conference title might be out of the question with two undefeated and several one loss teams ahead. The Pirates are averaging 33 points per game, and quarterback Holten Ahlers is completing 70 percent of his passes for 2435 yards 18 touchdowns.

This years BYU squad isn’t as good as the ones you’ve seen in the past, but this team is still a tough out for most teams. They started off the season with a huge win against Baylor but have had a few tough losses since and are floating around as a .500 team right now. Led by Jaren Hall, who is completing 65 percent of his passes for 2101 yards and 19 touchdowns. Many people expected him to slot in and be the next Zach Wilson, but it hasn’t turned out that way. He’s still a good player, though just not playing at a Heisman level.

BYU is a 3 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -155 on the moneyline. That makes East Carolina a +135 underdog, and the over/under is set at 62.