Louisiana Tech vs. FIU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 9 game

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, -2) and FIU Panthers (3-4, 1-2) meet up in Week 9 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami in an Conference USA matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Louisiana Tech enters this matchup in ninth place in the Conference USA standings, but a few wins in a row could get them right back in the mix. They had a few tough out of conference at the beginning of the season against Missouri and Clemson. Their offense is averaging 31 points per game and 475 yards of total offense. The problem is they’re giving up about 39 yards per game on defense.

FIU enter in the same boat as Louisiana Tech, sitting several games back of the top of Conference USA. It doesn’t seem likely that they’ll run the table, but of they do, it would thye’d hae a chance at competing. The offense has really struggled only averaging 18 points and 343 yards per game this years.

Louisiana Tech is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -250 on the moneyline. That makes FIU a +210 underdog, and the over/under is set at +210.