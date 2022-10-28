Broncos vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across the pond for a Week 8 matchup from London. Kick-off is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30. Both teams will look to end their respective four-game losing streaks heading into this contest.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Jaguars in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110)

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -135, Broncos +115

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars -2.5

Both teams come into this matchup with a 2-5 record against the spread, but Jacksonville should have a slight advantage in this head-to-head. The Jaguars are 4-4 when playing in London, while the Broncos are 0-2. It also remains to be seen how effective Denver’s offense will be, given their lack of synergy up to this point and the question marks around Russell Wilson’s injuries. In what may be a low-scoring affair, the Jaguars should steal the win in London.

Over/under: Under 39.5

The Broncos' defense remains one of the best in the league as they are allowing the third-fewest points per game (16.2). The trouble is that their offense has been the complete opposite, ranking dead last in points scored per game (14.3). Denver’s strategy will likely be to keep the score low while controlling the time of possession. Additionally, the point total has finished under in six of the Broncos’ seven games this season.

Player prop: Travis Etienne over 72.5 rushing yards (-115)

After the Jaguars dealt away James Robinson to the Jets it opened the door wide for Travis Etienne in the backfield. Etienne has finished with 70+ rushing yards in three straight games and should be equipped to make it four straight games against a much more favorable Broncos run defense. Denver is allowing an average of 112.9 yards on the ground, which is 15th in the NFL.