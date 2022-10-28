Panthers vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 8 for an NFC South showdown. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The Panthers will look to notch their first win on the road, while the Falcons hope to bounce back from their Week 7 loss to the Bengals.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Falcons in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Falcons -4 (115)

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Falcons -210, Panthers +180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons -4

Atlanta boasts a strong 6-1 record against the spread heading into Sunday’s matchup, while Carolina is just 2-5 in the same time span. Much of the Falcons’ success has to be attributed to their ability to score the ball, as they rank 12th in the league with an average of 23.3 points per game. Carolina is surrendering an average of 21.3 points per game on the road, which sets up the Falcons’ offense to confidently cover with a win.

Over/under: Over 41

The Falcons’ 12th-ranked scoring offense has resulted in the point total finishing over in four of their seven games so far this season. The combined point total will likely hinge on whether the Panthers can find the endzone, however, they are coming off a 21-point performance against a tough Bucs defense. This divisional rivalry feels like an under-the-radar back-and-forth affair, which means the point total should finish over.

Player prop: P.J. Walker over 181.5 passing yards (-145)

The Falcons are dead last against the pass with an average of 306.6 yards surrendered per game through the air. Walker is making his third consecutive start on Sunday and has gotten more comfortable in the offense with each start. Last Sunday against Tampa Bay’s secondary he totaled 177 passing yards, and he should be able to pass his allotted passing total against the league’s worst secondary.