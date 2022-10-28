Bears vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Chicago Bears hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Chicago will look to capitalize on their dominant win on Monday Night Football, while the Cowboys will look to win back-to-back games in Dak Prescott’s second game since his return from injury.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears vs. Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -9.5 (-110)

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -425, Bears +340

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -9.5

Dallas holds a 5-2 record against the spread this season while Chicago is 3-3-1 in the same time span. Prior to last week’s 19-point win over the Patriots, the Bears lost three straight games by a margin of eight, seven, and five points. Expect the Cowboys, and Prescott in particular, to be more aggressive in the quarterback’s second game after returning to action. Chicago’s limited offensive weapons should mean that the Cowboys both cover by more than a touchdown and get the win.

Over/under: Under 42.5

The point total has finished under in a majority of games this season for both teams. The Cowboys have finished under in five of seven games this season, while the Bears’ point total has gone under in four games this year. Both of these teams rank in the bottom 11 in scoring, but the Bears’ 18.0 PPG average makes it seem unlikely that they can muster enough points for the total to finish over. Expect the Cowboys' defensive front to harass Justin Fields throughout all four quarters, setting up a low-scoring effort from the Bears.

Player prop: CeeDee Lamb over 69.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Cowboys were rightfully conservative in their play-calling last week as Prescott made his first return from thumb surgery. Even so, Lamb finished with 70 receiving yards on four receptions in the winning effort. In his second week back from injury, Prescott should be motivated to throw deep against Chicago’s leaky secondary, which means Lamb should easily top his allotted receiving yards in Sunday’s contest.