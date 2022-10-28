Dolphins vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions face off in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kick-off will take place from Ford Field at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30. The Dolphins will look to record back-to-back wins in Tua Tagovailo’s second game back from injury, while the Lions hope to secure their second win of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins vs Lions in Week 8 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Lions odds

Spread: Dolphins -3.5 (-110)

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -180, Lions +155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions +3.5

Both of these teams are about .500 against the spread so far this season, but the Lions are 2-1 when at home while the Dolphins are 1-2 when on the road. Miami may be favored with the better overall talent, but Detroit still has a top-10 scoring offense (24.3 PPG) that should be able to keep the score within reach. With offense on display in this one, look for the Lions to go toe-to-toe with the Dolphins and cover in a likely high-scoring affair.

Over/under: Over 51.5

The point total has finished over in all of the Lions’ three home games this season, while the Dolphins have finished over in two of three games played on the road. The point total is one of the highest for a reason: both these teams average 20+ points each week, and the Lions have a top-10 scoring offense at their disposal. The likelihood of a shootout is high in this matchup, so roll with the chances that the point total finishes over.

Player prop: Tyreek Hill over 84.5 receiving yards (-130)

Hill was targeted 13 times last week in Tagovailoa’s return to action, and he turned that into seven catches for 72 yards. Even without his starting quarterback in action Hill has not missed a beat all season, and he has a chance to exceed last week’s production with Jaylen Waddle reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury. No cornerback can contain Hill, and as he faces the Lions’ 22nd-ranked passing defense (249.3 YPG allowed) he should confidently finish over his allotted receiving yards for the matchup.