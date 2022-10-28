Raiders vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 8 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders head on the road to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 30 from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The matchup will also serve as a reunion for the Raiders, who will face their former coach Dennis Allen.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Saints in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Raiders vs. Saints odds

Spread: Raiders -1.5 (-110)

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Saints +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -1.5

Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread this season while New Orleans is 5-2. With the spread so thin between these two teams it is essentially a pick ‘em game, and the Raiders may be more desperate for a win. The Raiders have leaned heavily on the run game the past few weeks, and if they choose to commit to the same game script they should cover with a win in Week 8.

Over/under: Over 49.5

The Raiders rank third in scoring with an average of 27.2 points per game, but on the road, they average just 23.3 compared to 31.0 at home. However, both these teams rank in the bottom 10 in points allowed, with Las Vegas allowing 25.0 points per game from their opponents, while the Saints rank second-to-last with an average of 28.6 points per game allowed. Las Vegas has gone over in four of its six games while New Orleans has gone over in five of its seven games. The track record speaks for itself, which makes the over a likely one in this contest.

Player prop: Josh Jacobs over 83.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jacobs has carried the Raiders in their past three games with a ridiculous average of 147 rushing yards per game in that time span. The Saints are just 22nd against the run this season, allowing an average of 123.1 yards per game on the ground. The Raiders have no reason to stray away from the ground game as they hope to turn their season around, which means Jacobs should confidently surpass his allotted rushing total on Sunday.