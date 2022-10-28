NASCAR schedule for Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR returns to Ridgeway, Virginia for the second to last race weekend of the season. The Truck Series is off, but the Xfinity and Cup Series will each run the final race in the Round of 8 of their respective playoff formats. The Xfinity Series will run the 2022 Dead on Tools 250 on Saturday, October 29. The Cup Series will have the 2022 Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30.

The Cup Series will practice at noon on Saturday. TV coverage is delayed and won’t begin until 12:30 p.m. ET on USA. Qualifying follows at 12:45 p.m. ET The race on Sunday will start at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Chase Elliott enters the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650. Denny Hamlin (+700), William Byron (+800), Ryan Blaney (+800) and Joey Logano (+900) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win.

The Xfinity Series will get the week started with its 4 p.m. ET practice session on Friday. It will air on USA and qualifying follows at 4:35 p.m. ET also on USA. The race on Saturday will begin at 3 p.m. ET, but will air on NBC. Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+500), Josh Berry (+700) and Brandon Jones (+1200).

Xfinity Series with time, channel, live stream PLUS DraftKings Sportsbook odds

All times below are ET.

Friday, October 28

4 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

4:35 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USANetwork.com

Saturday, October 29

12:30 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

12:45 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USANetwork.com

3 p.m. — Dead on Tools 250, Xfinity Series — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, October 30

2 p.m. — Xfinity 500, Cup Series — NBC, Peacock