Who is announcing 2022 World Series?

“In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.” — Vin Scully, 1988.

“And we’ll see you tomorrow night!” — Jack Buck, 1991; Joe Buck, 2011.

The World Series has been the stage for some of the greatest announcing calls in baseball history. The entire 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will air on FOX. Here is some background on this year’s broadcast crew.

World Series broadcast team

Joe Davis will serve as FOX’s World Series play-by-play announcer for the first time. He was tabbed for the gig shortly after Joe Buck departed for ESPN. Buck called each of the previous 22 Fall Classics for FOX. No one has called more World Series than Buck (24).

John Smoltz is the broadcast’s color commentator for a seventh straight season. Tim McCarver, Buck’s partner in the booth for every World Series from 2000 through 2013, is the most frequent color commentator in World Series history as he’s been on the call 24 times.

Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci are the two on-field reporters. Rosenthal has been in this role for the past 16 World Series. This will be Verducci’s ninth World Series with FOX and his seventh consecutive as an on-field reporter. He was a color commentator for the 2014 and 2015 World Series before shifting into his current role.