What TV channel is 2022 World Series being broadcast on?

The 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will get underway Friday from Houston’s Minute Maid Park. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Here is how you can watch it.

World Series TV channel

This World Series will be aired by the same network that has carried each of the previous 22 World Series: FOX. Joe Davis will be the play-by-play announcer, a role previously filled by Joe Buck for every World Series since 2000. Davis will be joined by color commentator John Smoltz, and on-field reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

The Phillies and Astros met during the final week of the 2022 regular season, with the Astros winning two of those three home games. The Phillies, playing in their first postseason since 2011, are looking to obtain the third world championship in franchise history. The Astros have secured four of the past six American League pennants. Their only World Series title came in 2017.

The Astros are the favorite in this series as they are listed at -185 on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline. The Phillies have +160 odds to win it all.