Breaking down the weather forecast for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR returns to Ridegway, Virginia this weekend for its two races. The Truck Series is off but the Xfinity Series and Cup Series will each run the final race in their respective Round of 8 for their playoffs. The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify on Friday, October 28 before the 2022 Dead on Tools 250 on Saturday, October 29. The Cup Series will practice and qualify on Saturday before the 2022 Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30.

Well, the beginning of the weekend looks good at least. Friday and Saturday are going to be cooler, but they should be dry. The Cup Series race on Sunday begins at 2 p.m. ET and there are some afternoon showers expected. There is no telling how much rain will fall or when, but it could become a factor this weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Martinsville, Speedway this weekend in Ridgeway, VA, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 28

Hi 61°, Low 43°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain

4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

4:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, October 29

Hi 64°, Low 42°: Mostly sunny, 3% chance of rain

12 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

12:45 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

3 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series, 2022 Dead on Tools 250 (250 laps, 157.8 miles)

Sunday, October 30

Hi 63°, Low 50°: An afternoon shower or two, 58% chance of rain

2 p.m. ET, Cup Series, 2022 Xfinity 500 (500 laps, 263 miles)