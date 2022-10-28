Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Friday, and Adam Schenk is in the lead at -9 in early trading. But of the slightly-shortened 132-man field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, who will play the weekend?

The first trios teed off on Friday at 6:35 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 11:15 a.m. ET. It should be about 2:00 p.m. considering the weather before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as of now?

Port Royal has given up many low scores on the extremely-short 6800-yard track, and the current cut line is -4. If the weather cooperates, we could see that number go much lower today.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

There aren’t a lot of names in this field, in fact just one player in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 made the trip in Denny McCarthy. But Camilo Villegas and Aaron Rai were amongst the pre-tournament favorites, and they both sit at -3 right now.

John Daly sits at +5, so he’ll be done as well. But the most interesting player might be Kim Swan, a former member of the Bahamian parliament and now the teaching pro at Port Royal. The 65-year-old shot a +18 89 yesterday.