 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When the Mexican Grand Prix practices start and how to watch on TV and via live stream

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of helmets laid out for the drivers on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 wraps up its North American schedule this weekend when it heads to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The drivers will run in this Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix with Max Verstappen looking to make history and clinch the single season-wins record. Meanwhile, Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc continue their duel for second place.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, with qualifying running the day before at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. Prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The field will get in two practice sessions on Friday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. They’ll return on Saturday at 1 p.m. to get in a practice run before qualifying.

All three practice sessions will air on ESPNEWS. If you are not around a television, you’ll be able to watch practice online via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix race weekend.

2022 points champ Max Verstappen is the favorite to win heading into race weekend with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez follows at +380 and Charles Leclerc is next at +550. It then drops to Lewis Hamilton at +1200. We’ll see some odds movement after practice and again after qualifying, but it’s a safe bet Verstappen will be the favorite on Sunday heading into the race. He has won seven of the last eight F1 races and can break the record for single-season wins if he takes home the checkered flag on Sunday in Mexico City.

How to watch practice for the Mexican Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, October 28, 2 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, October 28, 4 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNEWS
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Mexican Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Sebastian Vettel 5
5 Nicholas Latifi 6
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Sergio Pérez 11
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 Charles Leclerc 16
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Kevin Magnussen 20
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22
13 Alexander Albon 23
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Mick Schumacher 47
18 Carlos Sainz 55
19 George Russell 63
20 Valterri Bottas 77

More From DraftKings Nation