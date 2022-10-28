When the Mexican Grand Prix practices start and how to watch on TV and via live stream

Formula 1 wraps up its North American schedule this weekend when it heads to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The drivers will run in this Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix with Max Verstappen looking to make history and clinch the single season-wins record. Meanwhile, Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc continue their duel for second place.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, with qualifying running the day before at 4 p.m. on ESPNEWS. Prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The field will get in two practice sessions on Friday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. They’ll return on Saturday at 1 p.m. to get in a practice run before qualifying.

All three practice sessions will air on ESPNEWS. If you are not around a television, you’ll be able to watch practice online via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix race weekend.

2022 points champ Max Verstappen is the favorite to win heading into race weekend with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez follows at +380 and Charles Leclerc is next at +550. It then drops to Lewis Hamilton at +1200. We’ll see some odds movement after practice and again after qualifying, but it’s a safe bet Verstappen will be the favorite on Sunday heading into the race. He has won seven of the last eight F1 races and can break the record for single-season wins if he takes home the checkered flag on Sunday in Mexico City.

How to watch practice for the Mexican Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, October 28, 2 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, October 28, 4 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNEWS

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list