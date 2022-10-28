 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity series race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Dead on Tools 250 qualifying on Friday at Martinsville Speedway via live stream.

Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) takes to the track during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Friday, October 28 at 4:35 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s 2022 Dead on Tools 250 from the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for two laps following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. It will air on USA.

Noah Gragson has dominated the Xfinity Series over the last two months and is the defending champion at this race. It is no surprise then that he has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+500), Josh Berry (+700) and Brandon Jones (+1200).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USA Network and NBC Sports Live stream. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Dead on Tools 250

Date: Friday, October 28
Time: 4:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

2022 Dead on Tools 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Blaine Perkins 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Brandon Brown 8
10 Josh Berry 08
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chad Finchum 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Derek Griffith 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Kyle Weatherman 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Rajah Caruth 44
29 Howie DiSavino III 45
30 Dawson Cram 47
31 Nick Sanchez 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
37 Stefan Parsons 78
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

