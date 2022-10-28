How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Friday, October 28 at 4:35 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s 2022 Dead on Tools 250 from the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for two laps following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. It will air on USA.

Noah Gragson has dominated the Xfinity Series over the last two months and is the defending champion at this race. It is no surprise then that he has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+500), Josh Berry (+700) and Brandon Jones (+1200).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USA Network and NBC Sports Live stream. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Dead on Tools 250

Date: Friday, October 28

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network