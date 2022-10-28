 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Dead on Tools 250 at the Martinsville Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Anthony Alfredo, driver of the #23 First Phase Chevrolet, and and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR will return to Ridgeway, Virginia for this weekend’s race. The Xfinity Series will run its second-to-last race of the season on Saturday, October 29. The Martinsville Speedway will play host to the 2022 Dead on Tools 250. The day before, we will have qualifying take place. It gets started at 4:35 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

There will be a 20-minute practice/warm-up session for all of the cars. Then, each car will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. Whichever of the two laps is the fastest will be used for the driver’s placement. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Noah Gragson has dominated the Xfinity Series over the last two months with five wins in eight races, including two during the playoffs. He also is the defending champion of this race, and thus is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+500), Josh Berry (+700) and Brandon Jones (+1200).

Here is the full entry list for the Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Dead on Tools 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Blaine Perkins 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Brandon Brown 8
10 Josh Berry 08
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chad Finchum 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Derek Griffith 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Kyle Weatherman 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Rajah Caruth 44
29 Howie DiSavino III 45
30 Dawson Cram 47
31 Nick Sanchez 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
37 Stefan Parsons 78
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Josh Williams 92
40 Riley Herbst 98

