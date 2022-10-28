NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity series race

NASCAR will return to Ridgeway, Virginia for this weekend’s race. The Xfinity Series will run its second-to-last race of the season on Saturday, October 29. The Martinsville Speedway will play host to the 2022 Dead on Tools 250. The day before, we will have qualifying take place. It gets started at 4:35 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

There will be a 20-minute practice/warm-up session for all of the cars. Then, each car will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. Whichever of the two laps is the fastest will be used for the driver’s placement. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Noah Gragson has dominated the Xfinity Series over the last two months with five wins in eight races, including two during the playoffs. He also is the defending champion of this race, and thus is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+500), Josh Berry (+700) and Brandon Jones (+1200).

Here is the full entry list for the Dead on Tools 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.