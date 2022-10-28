How to watch Phillies vs. Astros in Game 1 of World Series via live stream

Philadelphia Phillies against the Houston Astros isn’t the World Series matchup we all expected at the outset of the postseason, but it should be a very entering showdown. There is star power all over the diamond — Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Schwarber, Jose Altuve, Aaron Nola, Justin Verlander, Rhys Hoskins, Alex Bregman, Zack Wheeler, etc. Here is how you can watch Game 1 of the Fall Classic, which is scheduled to begin Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Phillies had a 21-29 record in June. They fired their manager early that month. Their bullpen and defense were terrible. Their high-priced sluggers were slumping. But under new manager Rob Thomson, Philadelphia got its act together just enough to grab the third and final Wild Card out of the National League. As is often the case in the postseason, the Phillies aren’t in the World Series because they are the best team but because they are playing the best at the right time. The Phillies swept the Cardinals in St. Louis during the NL Wild Card series, knocked off the reigning world champion Braves in the NLDS and made relatively short work of the Padres in the NLCS. They are searching for their first title since 2008 and the third in franchise history.

The Astros didn’t experience nearly as many bumps in the road en route to their fourth pennant since 2017. They reigned atop the AL West every day after May 16 and locked up the division with about three weeks remaining in the regular season. They have played a bunch of close games during these playoffs, but neither the Mariners nor the Yankees were able to defeat them in the ALDS or ALCS, respectively. Although Houston is scoring a little more than four runs per game during the postseason, that’s been more than enough support for a pitching staff that has held the opposition to only 11 runs over its past six games.

Phillies vs. Astros live stream

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: PHI +145, HOU -170

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live or the Bally Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.