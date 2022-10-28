What channel is Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 1 on, when does it start

The 118th MLB World Series begins Friday with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros in Game 1 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Here is some info on each team as well as the details on how to watch this game.

The Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time since 2009, thanks in large part to NLCS MVP Bryce Harper and his thrilling, clutch home run in Game 5 versus the Padres on Sunday. Prior to this year, Philadelphia had not even made the playoffs since 2011. But they have been guided by a fierce lineup featuring Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber and others. Starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have led the way on the mound and have been backed up by a once-spotty bullpen that recorded a 2.18 ERA over 2.18 ERA over 20.2 innings pitched.

While other playoff favorites fell by the wayside, the Astros have steamrolled the competition, winning each of their first seven games. And they have done so without getting hardly any contributions from Yordan Alvarez during the ALCS or Jose Altuve during the entire postseason. Instead, rookie shortstop and ALCS MVP Jeremy Pena has stepped up with a .990 OPS during the playoffs. And Houston’s pitching staff has been just about untouchable. Overall, that group has registered a 1.88 ERA and a .178 opponents’ batting average in the postseason. The bullpen (three earned runs in 33 innings) has been even better.

The Astros (-170) are favored on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline. The Phillies are listed at +145. The game has a total of 6.5.

Phillies vs. Astros, World Series Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 28

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app