East Carolina vs. BYU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The East Carolina Pirates and BYU Cougars meet up in Week 9 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Cougars will look to end their losing streak as they return home on Friday night.

East Carolina (5-3, 3-2 AAC) won consecutive games including an impressive showing in a 34-13 win over the UCF Knights as Holton Ahlers threw for 311 yards and a touchdown in the victory. BYU (4-4) had high expectations going into this season but will enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak including a 41-14 loss to the Liberty Flames, which were without their top two quarterbacks. Jaren Hall threw for 187 yards with two touchdowns in the loss.

BYU is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making East Carolina a +135 underdog. The over/under is set at 62.

East Carolina vs. BYU

Date: October 28th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.