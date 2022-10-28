Louisiana Tech vs. FIU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 9

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and FIU Panthers meet up in Week 9 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are coming off an overtime loss playing three quarterbacks as they head on the road in a short week.

Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) lost to the Rice Owls 42-41 in OT as starting quarterback Parker McNeil left with an injury, and so did Matthew Downing. Downing is out for the season, and head coach Sonny Cumbie said McNeil, Landry Lyddy and Jack Turner received first-team reps at QB during practice this week. FIU (3-4, 1-2 Conference USA) is coming off a 34-15 win over the Charlotte 49ers, which fired head coach Will Healy after the game. Panthers head coach Mike MacIntyre announced Grayson James is the team’s starting quarterback after throwing for 306 yards with a touchdown and interception, along with two rushing touchdowns and 53 yards on the ground.

Louisiana Tech is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -245 on the moneyline. That makes FIU a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.

Louisiana Tech vs. FIU

Date: October 28th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.