Michigan State vs. Michigan: The best rivalry game in Week 9 of college football

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor. After a shocking loss in East Lansing in 2021 that nearly derailed the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff campaign, Michigan looks to take back the Paul Bunyan Trophy and continue their undefeated season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the 115th matchup between the two teams. Michigan leads the series all time 71–38–5 and enter this game as heavy favorites after the Spartans have struggled to find their footing in 2022.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -21.5

Total: Over/Under 54.5

Moneyline: Michigan -2100, MSU +1100

Michigan State: 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten)

MSU hit a tough four-game losing rut that they were finally able to break in overtime in their most recent game against Wisconsin. A ranked start to the season quickly crashed and burned, and the Spartans will be lucky if they’re bowl eligible at the end of the season.

Michigan: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

Michigan has showed up totally dominant, thanks in large part to their strong run game with RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in the backfield. After an easy slate in the first half of the season, they proved that they’re the real deal by beating up on Penn State two weeks ago. Corum is a legitimate contender for Heisman, and the Wolverines’ defense is looking strong.

The Pick

Michigan State +21.5 (-110)

Yes, Michigan is a much better team than MSU this year, but if there’s one game where I know the Spartans are going to bring it, it’s here. I think that the rivalry here will allow MSU to keep it relatively close. Also, the Wolverines have struggled on defense in the first half of several games against lesser opponents this year, so if the Spartans can take advantage of that and get going early, they should be able to cover.