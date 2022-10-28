Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Celtics on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics meet Friday night with both teams sporting a 3-1 record to start the season. The Cavaliers are coming off a win over the Magic, while the Celtics look to bounce back after their first loss of the year to the Bulls.

The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 217.5

Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +6.5

Even though the Cavaliers don’t have Darius Garland due to an eye injury, they’ve still got Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Cleveland covered this line in two of the three games with Boston last year and while the Celtics are the better team on paper, they’re coming off a blowout loss. Back the Cavaliers to keep this close and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

The Celtics rank 10th in scoring this season at 116.3 points per game, while the Cavaliers sit in 15th at 113.3 points per game. Cleveland has the second-best scoring defense in the NBA at the moment but the Celtics are 19th in points allowed per game. With a relatively lower total, the over is the play here.