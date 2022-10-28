 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers performs a step-back shot against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

It’s a rematch of Wednesday’s game and last year’s first-round playoff series when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors Friday evening. The Raptors won Wednesday 119-109 behind 27 points from Gary Trent Jr. and a double-double from Pascal Siakam.

The 76ers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 213.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -1

This is essentially taking Philadelphia on the moneyline but you might get slightly better odds on the spread pick. Even with the two teams playing a few days ago, it’s rare to see back-to-back blowouts. Expect Philadelphia to bounce back big in this game as it looks to recover from a 1-4 start. Take the 76ers to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 213

We just saw these teams beat this total a few days ago. Even with some adjustments, it’s hard to envision a scoring drop-off here. Back the over Friday.

