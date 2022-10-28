Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Friday

It’s a rematch of Wednesday’s game and last year’s first-round playoff series when the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors Friday evening. The Raptors won Wednesday 119-109 behind 27 points from Gary Trent Jr. and a double-double from Pascal Siakam.

The 76ers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 213.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -1

This is essentially taking Philadelphia on the moneyline but you might get slightly better odds on the spread pick. Even with the two teams playing a few days ago, it’s rare to see back-to-back blowouts. Expect Philadelphia to bounce back big in this game as it looks to recover from a 1-4 start. Take the 76ers to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 213

We just saw these teams beat this total a few days ago. Even with some adjustments, it’s hard to envision a scoring drop-off here. Back the over Friday.