Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Bucks on Friday

The New York Knicks will hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Friday with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both of these teams have had a successful start to the season, as the Knicks are 3-1 and the Bucks are 3-0.

The Bucks are listed as 6-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 223.

Knicks vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +6

The Knicks are a scrappy team with potential to keep this one close. Remember, the Bucks are still without Khris Middleton. His absence hasn’t hurt the Bucks up to this point, but it gives Milwaukee one less scoring option if Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday have an off night.

Jalen Brunson has been fantastic for the Knicks, coming off a 27-point, 13-assist, and seven-rebound game against the Hornets Wednesday. He’s the missing piece New York needs to compliment Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Brunson should help the Knicks keep things somewhat close in this important litmus test at Milwaukee.

Over/Under: Under 223

Only one of Milwaukee’s games has gone over 223 total points this season. That was a 125-105 walloping of the Rockets. As mentioned above, tonight’s game should be a tight contest throughout and we should see inspired defense from both sides. Milwaukee likes to control the pace, and they currently rank 26th in possessions per game.

Put it all together, and this game should fall under 223 total points.