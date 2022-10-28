Latest SEC Standings for East, West Division with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The biggest conference in college football is closing in on the end of the 2022 season, and the winner of the SEC Championship is all but assured a berth into the College Football Playoff.

The 14 schools of the SEC might all rise and fall based on recent trends and developments, but winning the league title is often as challenging as winning the national championship. All teams play eight games in the league; six against all other divisional opponents, one annual “rivalry” cross-division opponent that doesn’t change, and a rotating cross-divisional team that is played twice every 12 years.

Here are the latest standings in the SEC ahead of the 2022 SEC Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 3.

SEC East

1. Georgia: 4-0 SEC, 7-0 overall

2. Tennessee: 3-0 SEC, 7-0 overall

3. S. Carolina: 2-2 SEC, 5-2 overall

4. Kentucky: 2-2 SEC, 5-2 overall

5. Florida: 1-3 SEC, 4-3 overall

6. Missouri: 1-3 SEC, 3-4 overall

7. Vanderbilt: 0-4 SEC, 3-5 overall

Remaining Key Games

Tennessee vs. Georgia: November 5, 3:30 p.m. ET

SEC West

1. Alabama: 4-1 SEC, 7-1 overall

2. LSU: 4-1 SEC, 6-2 overall

3. Mississippi: 3-1 SEC, 7-1 overall

4. Mississippi. St: 2-3 SEC, 5-3 overall

5. Texas A&M: 1-3 SEC, 3-4 overall

6. Arkansas: 1-3 SEC, 4-3 overall

7. Auburn: 1-3 SEC, 3-4 overall

Remaining Key Games

Alabama vs LSU: November 5, 7:00 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Mississippi: November 12, Time TBD

Potential tiebreaker games already played

LSU 45, Mississippi 20 on October 22

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams (this works 99.9% of the time) Best winning percentage of the tied teams within the division Head-to-head competition against the common opponent within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record, and proceeding through the division (multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last and a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place) Best winning percentage against all non-divisional teams Combined winning percentage against all common non-divisional teams Record against the common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference record (divisional and non-divisional) and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division Best cumulative Conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied