Latest SEC Standings for East, West Division with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The biggest conference in college football is closing in on the end of the 2022 season, and the winner of the SEC Championship is all but assured a berth into the College Football Playoff.
The 14 schools of the SEC might all rise and fall based on recent trends and developments, but winning the league title is often as challenging as winning the national championship. All teams play eight games in the league; six against all other divisional opponents, one annual “rivalry” cross-division opponent that doesn’t change, and a rotating cross-divisional team that is played twice every 12 years.
Here are the latest standings in the SEC ahead of the 2022 SEC Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 3.
SEC East
1. Georgia: 4-0 SEC, 7-0 overall
2. Tennessee: 3-0 SEC, 7-0 overall
3. S. Carolina: 2-2 SEC, 5-2 overall
4. Kentucky: 2-2 SEC, 5-2 overall
5. Florida: 1-3 SEC, 4-3 overall
6. Missouri: 1-3 SEC, 3-4 overall
7. Vanderbilt: 0-4 SEC, 3-5 overall
Remaining Key Games
Tennessee vs. Georgia: November 5, 3:30 p.m. ET
SEC West
1. Alabama: 4-1 SEC, 7-1 overall
2. LSU: 4-1 SEC, 6-2 overall
3. Mississippi: 3-1 SEC, 7-1 overall
4. Mississippi. St: 2-3 SEC, 5-3 overall
5. Texas A&M: 1-3 SEC, 3-4 overall
6. Arkansas: 1-3 SEC, 4-3 overall
7. Auburn: 1-3 SEC, 3-4 overall
Remaining Key Games
Alabama vs LSU: November 5, 7:00 p.m. ET
Alabama vs. Mississippi: November 12, Time TBD
Potential tiebreaker games already played
LSU 45, Mississippi 20 on October 22
Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied
- Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams (this works 99.9% of the time)
- Best winning percentage of the tied teams within the division
- Head-to-head competition against the common opponent within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference record, and proceeding through the division (multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last and a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place)
- Best winning percentage against all non-divisional teams
- Combined winning percentage against all common non-divisional teams
- Record against the common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference record (divisional and non-divisional) and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division
- Best cumulative Conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents
Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied
- Combined head-to-head record among the tied teams; provided the tied teams all played one another (unless one of the tied teams has defeated all the tied teams, then that team would be the divisional representative even if the other tied teams did not play each other)
- Winning percentage of the tied teams within the division
- Head-to-head competition against the common opponent within the division with the best overall Conference winning percentage (divisional and non-divisional) and proceeding through the division (multiple ties within the division will be broken from first to last and a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place)
- Best Conference winning percentage against all non-divisional teams
- Combined winning percentage against all common non divisional teams
- Record against the common non-divisional team with the best overall Conference record (divisional and non-divisional) and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based on their order of finish within their division
- Best cumulative Conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents. (Note: If two teams’ non-divisional opponents have the same cumulative record, then the two-team tiebreaker procedures apply. If four teams are tied, and three teams’ non-divisional opponents have the same cumulative record, the three-team tiebreaker procedures will be used beginning with No. 2. above