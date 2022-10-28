Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Timberwolves on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get in the win column while facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Lakers are 0-4 to start the season while the new-look Timberwolves are 3-2. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves are listed as 8-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 229.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +8

The Lakers have their problems, but this is too many points. Minnesota could develop into a very good team this season, especially with Rudy Gobert locking down the paint. However, the Timberwolves haven’t developed their “killer instinct” yet. This was a problem in the playoffs last year, and it has come up numerous times in this young season. Minnesota has a tendency to let teams back into games, and that could help the Lakers cover the spread on Friday.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The Lakers have not shot the ball well this season, but that’s going to turn around at some point. The Timberwolves and Lakers currently lead the league in possessions per game, and that could be enough to send this total over 229.5 points.

On Wednesday, Minnesota beat the San Antonio Spurs 134-122, which was good for 256 total points. While it’s hard to believe that the Lakers and Wolves will replicate that output, a similar fast-pace style could unfold to force this game above 230 combined points. Take the over.