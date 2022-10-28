Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Suns on Friday

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams have started the season strong with 3-1 records. Who will improve to 4-1 on Friday?

The Suns are listed as 7-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 225.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -7

The Suns are a solid overall team that plays especially well at home. They are healthy, rested, and confident after beating the Golden State Warriors 134-105 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Pelicans are working through some issues. The most notable problems come from the injury report, where CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, and Herbert Jones are all listed as questionable. Brandon Ingram has been ruled out. It’s difficult to image all of these crucial players suiting up on Friday and that gives an advantage to the Suns.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, New Orleans has significant injury issues. It’s hard to believe the Pelicans can put up their fair share of points when they might not have their top three scorers. The Pelicans also rank 22nd in possessions per game this season, so there’s a chance they create a lower scoring environment in this contest. Take the under.