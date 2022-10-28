Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, October 28

With 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to attack player props. Here’s some we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trae Young over 26.5 points vs. Pistons (-140)

The Hawks point guard has gone over this number in the last two games despite shooting 39.1% from the floor. He faces the Pistons again tonight and he just torched them for 35 points in the team’s last outing. Back Young to have another big night against Detroit.

Myles Turner over 5.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (-140)

Turner only played 24 minutes in what was his season opener and managed to pull down six boards. He should get more run in Friday’s contest against Washington, which means he should easily top this line.

Jrue Holiday under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Knicks (-170)

The Knicks are one of the best teams when it comes to opponent three-point percentage so far this season. Meanwhile, Holiday has been in a major shooting slump and has gone under this line in two of Milwaukee’s three games. Even though there’s not much value here, Holiday’s struggles from behind the line are likely to continue Friday.