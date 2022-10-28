NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, October 28

There are 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means there are plenty of spots to grab strong DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,900

McDaniels is averaging 24.9 DKFP per game and exploded for 32.5 DKFP in his last outing. With Cody Martin still sidelined, McDaniels remains in the rotation and should have solid minutes. The Magic present a favorable matchup for the Charlotte forward.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,700

Allen is averaging 29.4 minutes per game with the Bucks still down Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton. Although Allen doesn’t get a ton of shots, he’s able to get enough fantasy points through assists and rebounds to make up for his scoring ceiling. Back him to have another solid all-around showing Friday.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics, $4,600

White struggled in his last game against the Bulls, but he did explode for 42.5 DKFP in a win over the Magic. The point guard remains a prominent figure in Boston’s rotation despite the addition of Malcolm Brogdon and should have a solid game against the Cavaliers.