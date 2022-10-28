Latest ACC Standings for Atlantic, Coastal Division with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The Clemson Tigers remain undefeated in conference play, but haven’t done so without a few close scares against Syracuse and Wake Forest. The Atlantic is the stronger division this year, and the North Carolina Tar Heels look poised to run away with the Coastal title. The winners of the two divisions will compete in the ACC Championship.

The ACC announced that this season will be the last in which the conference is still split into divisions, but at the moment, each team plays eight in-conference games; six against divisional opponents and two against cross-division rivals. Five teams also play a ninth de-facto conference game against partial ACC member Notre Dame.

Here are the latest standings in the ACC ahead of the 2022 ACC Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on December 3.

ACC Atlantic

1. Clemson: 6-0 ACC, 8-0 overall

2. Syracuse: 3-1 ACC, 6-1 overall

3. Wake Forest: 2-1 ACC, 6-1 overall

4. NC State: 2-2 ACC, 6-2 overall

5. Florida State: 2-3 ACC, 4-3 overall

6. Louisville: 2-3 ACC, 4-3 overall

7. Boston College: 1-4 ACC, 2-5 overall

Remaining Key Games

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: November 19

ACC Coastal

1. North Carolina: 3-0 ACC, 6-1 overall

2. Duke: 2-2 ACC, 5-3 overall

3. Georgia Tech: 2-2 ACC, 3-4 overall

4. Pitt: 1-2 ACC, 4-3 overall

5. Miami (FL): 1-2 ACC, 3-4 overall

6. Virginia: 1-2 ACC, 3-4 overall

7. Virginia Tech: 1-3 ACC, 2-6 overall

Remaining Key Games

UNC vs. Pitt: October 29, 8:00 p.m. ET

Duke vs. Pitt: November 19

Potential tiebreaker games already played

Syracuse 21, Clemson 27: October 22

UNC 38, Duke 35: October 15

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

1. Head-to-head competition between the two tied teams.

2. Win percentage of the tied teams within the division.

3. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall win percentage. (Divisional and non-divisional) and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken from first-to-last using the league’s tiebreaking procedures.

4. Overall win percentage versus all common non-divisional opponents.

5. Combined win percentage vs. all non-divisional opponents.

6. Win percentage versus common non-divisional opponents based on their order of finish (overall conference win percentage) and proceeding through other common non-divisional teams based upon their divisional order of finish.

7. The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games.

8. Representative chosen by a commissioner’s draw

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

1. Combined head-to-head win percentage among the tied teams.

2. Win percentage of the tied teams within the division.

3. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference win percentage, and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken first to last, using the league’s tie-breaker policies.

4. Combined win percentage versus all common non-divisional opponents.

5. Overall win percentage versus non-divisional opponents.

6. Win percentage versus common non-divisional opponents based upon their order of finish (overall win percentage) and proceeding through other common non-divisional opponents based upon their divisional order of finish.

7. The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games.

8. Representative chosen by a commissioner’s draw.