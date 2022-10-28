Latest Big 12 standings for with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The TCU Horned Frogs have unexpectedly skyrocketed to the top of the Big 12 after defeating four ranked conference teams in a row. The field is still open, though, with Oklahoma State and Kansas State knocking on the door of the conference championship.

The Big 12’s parity often causes the conference to round-robin its way out of CFP contention, but if TCU can overcome their biggest challenge left in the Texas Longhorns, the committee may have no choice. Texas is still in the running for the championship game with Oklahoma State and Kansas State facing each other this weekend.

With no regional divisions, the Big 12 employs a 10-team, nine-game round robin format in their scheduling. Without divisions, the teams with the two best in-conference records compete in the Big 12 Championship each year.

Here are the latest standings in the Big 12 ahead of the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game, scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 3.

Big 12 Standings

1. TCU: 4-0 Big 12, 7-0 overall

2. Oklahoma State: 3-1 Big 12, 6-1 overall

3. Kansas State: 3-1 Big 12, 5-2 overall

4. Texas: 3-2 Big 12, 5-3 overall

5. Texas Tech: 2-2 Big 12, 4-3 overall

6. Baylor: 2-2 Big 12, 4-3 overall

7. Kansas: 2-3 Big 12, 5-3 overall

8. Oklahoma: 1-3 Big 12, 4-3 overall

9. West Virginia: 1-3 Big 12, 3-4 overall

10. Iowa State: 0-3 Big 12, 3-4 overall

Remaining Key Games

TCU vs. Texas: November 12

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: October 29, 3:30 p.m. ET

Potential tiebreaker games already played

TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40: October 15

TCU 38, Kansas 31: October 8

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

1. Record against the next highest placed team in the conference standings (Based on winning percentage in all games played within the conference), proceeding down the standings. Two-way win percentage ties down the standings will be broken by head-to-head results. Absent head-to-head results or if more than two teams are tied in the standings with the same win percentages, results against those teams will be considered collectively.

2. Record in common conference games.

3. Cumulative winning percentage of each tied team’s conference opponents.

4. Highest ranking by the CFP Poll following the last weekend of regular-season games.

5. Draw.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

1. Head-to-head (best record in games among the tied teams).

2. Record against the next highest placed team in the conference standings (Based on winning percentage in all games played within the conference), proceeding down the standings. Two-way win percentage ties down the standings will be broken by head-to-head results. Absent head-to-head results or if more than two teams are tied in the standings with the same win percentages, results against those teams will be considered collectively.

3. Record in common conference games.

4. Cumulative winning percentage of each tied team’s conference opponents.

5. Highest ranking by the CFP Poll following the last weekend of regular-season games.