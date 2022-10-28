Latest Pac-12 Standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The race at the top of the Pac-12 is a tight one. While conference schedules still revolve around divisions, the conference decided to scrap divisions for the actual championship, meaning that the teams with the best Pac-12 records will get to compete for the title. Oregon sits on a precarious top seat right now, with USC, UCLA, and Utah all in good position to make a play for the championship.

Each Pac-12 team plays nine in-conference games, including five against former divisional rivals (before the conference got rid of divisions) and four against former cross-divisional rivals.

Here are the latest standings in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on December 2.

Pac-12 North Standings

1. Oregon: 4-0 Pac-12, 6-1 overall

2. USC: 4-1 Pac-12, 6-1 overall

3. UCLA: 3-1 Pac-12, 6-1 overall

4. Utah: 4-1 Pac-12, 6-2 overall

5. Washington: 3-2 Pac-12, 6-2 overall

6. Oregon State: 3-2 Pac-12, 6-2 overall

7. Washington State: 1-4 Pac-12, 4-4 overall

8. Arizona: 1-3 Pac-12, 3-4 overall

9. California: 1-3 Pac-12, 3-4 overall

10. Arizona State: 1-3 Pac-12, 2-5 overall

11. Colorado: 1-3 Pac-12, 1-6 overall

12. Stanford: 1-4 Pac-12, 3-4 overall

Remaining Key Games

Oregon vs. Utah: November 19

USC vs. UCLA: November 19

Potential tiebreaker games already played

Oregon 45, UCLA 30: October 22

Utah 43, USC 42: October 15

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

If two teams are tied for first place both teams will participate in the championship game and the winner of the head-to-head will be the #1 seed. If there is not a tie for first place, but two teams are tied for second place, the two-team tiebreaker policy will apply and the winner will be the #2 seed and visiting team. If no game is played between the two tied teams or that game ends in a tie, the following tie-breaking procedures shall be applied. Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the standings. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure) rather than the performance against individual tied teams. Win percentage against all common conference opponents. Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (ie, strength of conference schedule). Total number of wins in a 12-game season. The following conditions will apply to the calculation of the total number of wins: Only one win against a team from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision or lower division will be counted annually. Any games that are exempted from counting against the annual maximum number of football contests per NCAA rules. (current Bylaw 17.10.5.2.1) shall not be included. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games. Coin toss

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

In the event of a tie between more than two teams, the following procedures will be used. After one team has an advantage and is “seeded”, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tie-breaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure. If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.