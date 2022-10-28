Latest Pac-12 Standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The race at the top of the Pac-12 is a tight one. While conference schedules still revolve around divisions, the conference decided to scrap divisions for the actual championship, meaning that the teams with the best Pac-12 records will get to compete for the title. Oregon sits on a precarious top seat right now, with USC, UCLA, and Utah all in good position to make a play for the championship.
Each Pac-12 team plays nine in-conference games, including five against former divisional rivals (before the conference got rid of divisions) and four against former cross-divisional rivals.
Here are the latest standings in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, scheduled to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on December 2.
Pac-12 North Standings
1. Oregon: 4-0 Pac-12, 6-1 overall
2. USC: 4-1 Pac-12, 6-1 overall
3. UCLA: 3-1 Pac-12, 6-1 overall
4. Utah: 4-1 Pac-12, 6-2 overall
5. Washington: 3-2 Pac-12, 6-2 overall
6. Oregon State: 3-2 Pac-12, 6-2 overall
7. Washington State: 1-4 Pac-12, 4-4 overall
8. Arizona: 1-3 Pac-12, 3-4 overall
9. California: 1-3 Pac-12, 3-4 overall
10. Arizona State: 1-3 Pac-12, 2-5 overall
11. Colorado: 1-3 Pac-12, 1-6 overall
12. Stanford: 1-4 Pac-12, 3-4 overall
Remaining Key Games
Oregon vs. Utah: November 19
USC vs. UCLA: November 19
Potential tiebreaker games already played
Oregon 45, UCLA 30: October 22
Utah 43, USC 42: October 15
Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied
- If two teams are tied for first place both teams will participate in the championship game and the winner of the head-to-head will be the #1 seed. If there is not a tie for first place, but two teams are tied for second place, the two-team tiebreaker policy will apply and the winner will be the #2 seed and visiting team.
- If no game is played between the two tied teams or that game ends in a tie, the following tie-breaking procedures shall be applied.
- Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the standings.
- When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure) rather than the performance against individual tied teams.
- Win percentage against all common conference opponents.
- Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (ie, strength of conference schedule).
- Total number of wins in a 12-game season. The following conditions will apply to the calculation of the total number of wins:
- Only one win against a team from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision or lower division will be counted annually.
- Any games that are exempted from counting against the annual maximum number of football contests per NCAA rules. (current Bylaw 17.10.5.2.1) shall not be included.
- Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.
- Coin toss
Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied
In the event of a tie between more than two teams, the following procedures will be used. After one team has an advantage and is “seeded”, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tie-breaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure. If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.
- Head-to-head (best cumulative win percentage in games among the tied teams). If not every tied team has played each other, go to step 2.
- Win percentage against all common conference opponents (must be common among all teams involved in the tie)
- Record against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on record in all games played within the conference), proceeding through the standings.
- When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s win percentage against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure) rather than the performance against individual tied teams.
- Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (ie, strength of conference schedule)
- Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.
- Coin toss