Latest American Conference standings with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The trio of teams sitting atop the AAC rankings have yet to play their three-way round robin. It begins on Saturday with Cincinnati and UCF facing off and continues into November. Houston is still hoping for a shot and have a pretty easy end to their conference schedule in the coming month, so don’t count the Cougars out quite yet.

Without divisions, the teams with the two best in-conference records compete in the AAC Championship each year. Each AAC team plays eight conference games per season, six against their divisional opponents and two against cross-division opponents. Last year’s AAC Championship winner, Cincinnati, made a trip to the College Football Playoff, marking the first Group of 5 school to make an appearance.

Here are the latest standings in the American Conference ahead of the 2022 AAC Championship Game, scheduled to be held at the home of the No. 1 seed on December 3.

American Conference Standings

1. Tulane: 4-0 AAC, 7-1 overall

2. Cincinnati: 3-0 AAC, 6-1 overall

3. UCF: 2-1 AAC, 5-2 overall

4. Houston: 2-1 AAC, 4-3 overall

5. East Carolina: 3-2 AAC, 5-3 overall

6. Memphis: 2-3 AAC, 4-4 overall

7. Navy: 2-3 AAC, 2-5 overall

8. SMU: 1-2 AAC, 3-4 overall

9. Tulsa: 1-2 AAC, 3-4 overall

10. Temple: 0-3 AAC, 2-5 overall

11. South Florida: 0-3 AAC, 1-6 overall

Remaining Key Games

Tulane vs. Cincinnati: November 25

Cincinnati vs. UCF: October 29, 3:30 p.m. ET

Tulane vs. UCF: November 12

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

If there is a two-team tie for first place, both teams will play in the Championship Game. If there is a two-team tie for second place, the head-to-head result will determine the Championship Game participant. If there is no head-to-head winner, then the team that has the higher College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (CFP) shall be a Championship Game participant: The latest available CFP Rankings will be used to break ties. If a team or teams lose in the final weekend of the Conference season to create a tie, and there are subsequent CFP rankings, those subsequent rankings will be used to break the tie. If the regular season ends and the Championship Game is scheduled for the next Saturday, then the following tiebreaker procedures will be used;

4.1.if one of the tied teams was ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings and wins in the final weekend of regular season Conference play, it will be declared a championship game participant.

4.2.If one of the tied teams was ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings and loses in the final weekend of regular season Conference play, then a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley and Wolfe) will be used to determine the Championship Game participants;

4.3.If both tied teams are ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings, the higher ranked tied team(s) that wins in the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be a championship game participant(s);

4.4.If neither of the tied ranked teams wins in the final weekend of the Conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley and Wolfe) after all games conclude the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be used to determine the championship game participants;

4.5.If no tied teams are ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings going into the final weekend of the Conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley and Wolfe) after all teams conclude the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be used to determine the Championship Game participants.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

1. If more than two teams tie for first or second place, the tiebreaker procedures will be applied separately to identify the two participants in the championship game.

2. If only two teams remain tied after any step in the tiebreaking process, the two-team tie procedures shall be used to break the tie.

3. The Conference records of the tied teams are compared in a mini round-robin format. If, within the mini round-robin, any of the tied teams did not play each other, the group of teams shall remain tied, unless one team defeated all other tied teams.

4. The team that has the highest College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings (CFP) shall be a Championship Game participant: The latest available CFP Rankings will be used to break ties (see Item 5). If a team or teams lose in the final weekend of the Conference season to create a tie and there are subsequent CFP rankings, those rankings will be used to break ties.

5. If the regular season ends and the Championship Game is scheduled for the next Saturday, then the following tiebreaker procedures will be used;

5.1.If the highest-ranked of the tied teams in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings wins in the final weekend of regular season Conference play, it will be declared a Championship Game participant.

5.2.If the highest-ranked of the tied teams in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings loses in the final weekend of regular season Conference play, then a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley and Wolfe) will be used to determine the Championship Game participants;

5.3.If there are multiple tied teams ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings, the highest-ranked team or teams that win in the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be Championship Game participants;

5.4.If none of the ranked tied teams win in the final weekend of the Conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley and Wolfe) after all games conclude the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be used to determine the Championship Game participants;

5.5.If no teams are ranked in the latest available CFP Selection Committee rankings going into the final weekend of the Conference regular season, a composite average of selected computer rankings (Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley and Wolfe) after all games conclude the final weekend of the Conference regular season will be used to break a tie and determine the Championship Game participants.