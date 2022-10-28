Latest MWC Standings for Mountain, West Divisions with tiebreaker rules, remaining schedule, more

The West division of the Mountain West is in a three-way tie at the moment, and it’s anybody’s game, with several of the top teams facing each other in the coming weeks. The Mountain division awaits a late November showdown between Wyoming and Boise State that will likely be the determining factor in who gets to represent the conference in the championship game.

The Mountain West championship includes the winner of each division. Each team in the conference plays five divisional opponents and three cross-divisional opponents within the conference each year.

Here are the latest standings in the Mountain West ahead of the 2022 MWC Championship Game, scheduled to be held on the campus of the No. 1 seed on December 3.

Mountain Division

1. Boise State: 4-0 MWC, 5-2 overall

2. Wyoming: 3-1 MWC, 5-3 overall

3. Colorado State: 2-1 MWC, 2-5 overall

4. Utah State: 2-2 MWC, 3-5 overall

5. Air Force: 2-3 MWC, 5-3 overall

6. New Mexico: 0-4 MWC, 2-6 overall

Remaining Key Games

Boise State vs. Wyoming: November 19

Colorado State vs. Boise State: October 29, 7:00 p.m ET

West Division

1. San Jose State: 2-1 MWC, 4-2 overall

2. San Diego State: 2-1 MWC, 4-3 overall

3. Fresno State: 2-1 MWC, 3-4 overall

4. UNLV: 2-2 MWC, 4-4 overall

5. Hawai’i: 1-2 MWC, 2-6 overall

6. Nevada: 0-4 MWC, 2-6 overall

Remaining Key Games

San Jose State vs. San Diego State: November 12

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: October 29, 10:30 p.m ET

Potential tiebreaker games already played

Fresno State 17, San Diego State 10: October 15

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

If no game was played between the two tied teams, or that game ended in a tie, the following comparison procedure shall be used to break the tie:

Winning percentage in games played within the division, including forfeits. Winning percentage against the next highest‐placed team in the division (based upon the team’s record in all games played in the Conference, including forfeits), proceeding through the division. Winning percentage against common Conference opponents. Highest CFP ranking (or the composite of selected computer rankings if neither team is ranked in the CFP rankings) following the final week of Conference regular‐season games. Overall winning percentage against FBS opponents. Coin toss.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied