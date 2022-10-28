East Carolina vs. BYU picks and best bets for Week 9 matchup

We have a Friday night showdown in the state of Utah this evening as the East Carolina Pirates head out west to face the BYU Cougars at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT, and will air on ESPN2.

ECU (5-3) picked up a huge home victory last Saturday, hammering UCF for a 34-13 victory. The Pirates defense terrorized Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, picking him off three times and forcing one fumble. On offense, wide receiver C.J. Johnson caught 11 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

BYU (4-4) got torched on the road last Saturday, falling 41-14 at Liberty. Flames running back Dae Dae Hunter ran all over the Cougars defense, taking 23 carries for 213 yards and a touchdown. BYU produced just 71 rushing yards total for the contest.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

East Carolina: 60th overall, 48th offense, 66th defense

BYU: 76th overall, 53rd offense, 91st defense

Injury update

ECU

TE Shane Calhoun - Questionable (Undisclosed)

BYU

WR Kody Epps - Out (Undisclosed)

RB Christopher Brooks - Out (Hamstring)

RB Jackson McChesney - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Payton Wilgar - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Gunner Romney - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Malik Moore - Questionable (Undsiclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

ECU: 5-3 ATS

BYU: 2-6 ATS

Total

ECU: Over 4-4

BYU: Over 5-3

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -3

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: BYU -155, ECU +135

Opening line: BYU -3.5

Opening total: 60.5

Weather

36 degrees, cloudy, 7 MPH winds E

The Pick

ECU +3

BYU has hit a wall and injuries to playmakers like Christopher Brooks has not done the Cougars any favors. Even with home field advantage on a cold night in Provo, they’ll have a difficult time putting down a Pirates team that is starting to gain some late-season momentum. Give me ECU to cover and outright win on the road.