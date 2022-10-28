How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for October 28 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

We’re just eight days out from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the champ will bless the audience with his presence on tonight’s show. We’ll also get an open challenge and a six-man tag team match this evening.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s show just eight days before his main event showdown against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Last week, Paul got the best of Jey Uso in the ring, shaking off a sneak by laying him out with a punch. This came after Sami Zayn relayed specific orders from Reigns to not confront Paul, so we’ll see how the “Tribal Chief” handles the subordination from his cousin tonight.

Speaking of the Bloodline, Zayn will once again team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. Last week, the Bloodline issued a post-match beatdown on Sheamus and we’ll see Holland/Butch try to avenge their leader on tonight’s show.

Tonight, we’ll see Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in action for the first time since Extreme Rules when defending her belt in an open challenge. Last week, Rousey declared that she doesn’t care what the WWE Universe thinks of her and welcomes any and all challengers for her title. We’ll see who steps up to the plate this evening.

Also on the show, we’ll get a six-man tag team match as Hit Row and a mystery partner will battle Legado del Fantasma. The latter group has beaten down the former since making their Smackdown debut a few weeks ago, so we’ll see who Hit Row tabs to help them out.