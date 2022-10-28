Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into October 28 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis tonight as we sit just eight days out from Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

How will Roman Reigns address Logan Paul and the Bloodline?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s show just eight days before his main event showdown against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Last week, Paul got the best of Jey Uso in the ring, shaking off a sneak by laying him out with a punch. This came after Sami Zayn relayed specific orders from Reigns to not confront Paul, so it begs the question of how he’ll address the subordination from his cousin.

Reigns’ title reign began with him mentally and physically breaking Jey down into submission two years ago and it appears we’re going full circle with how this Bloodline business started. We’ll he beat him down again tonight? Or will he take a different approach?

Who will answer Ronda Rousey’s open challenge?

Tonight, we’ll see Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in action for the first time since Extreme Rules when defending her belt in an open challenge. Last week, Rousey declared that she doesn’t care what the WWE Universe thinks of her and welcomes any and all challengers for her title.

One has to wonder who will step up and challenge the champ. It could theoretically be former champion Liv Morgan, but she has her own story going with her character transformation. Rousey has already dispatched of competitors like Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez in the past, so it’d be hard to imagine them getting trotted out again. Could this be a spot where Charlotte Flair returns after a six-month hiatus? We’ll see.

Who will Hit Row choose as their tag partner tonight?

We’ll get a six-man tag team match on tonight’s show as Hit Row and a mystery partner will battle Legado del Fantasma. The latter group has beaten down the former since making their Smackdown debut a few weeks ago, so we’ll see who Hit Row tabs to help them out. Could it be someone like Ricochet? Maybe new Smackdown addition Rey Mysterio?