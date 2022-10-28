 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on October 28

Rampage comes live from Mohegan Sun Arena tonight.

By Nick Simon
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Three matches have been scheduled for tonight’s show as we inch closer to the Full Gear pay-per-view next month.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 28
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Network: TNT
Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

TNT Champion Wardlow will defend his title tonight when going one-on-one with Matt Taven. On Rampage last week, Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis or the “Kingdom” made their AEW debut by challenging FTR for the ROH Tag Team Championship. Tonight, we’ll see how Taven fares tonight against the machine that is Wardlow.

Also on the show, the never-ending feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society continues as Cluadio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta battles Matt Menard and Angelo Parker for probably the 20th time by now? I don’t know. Please do something else with these teams AEW. We’ll also get JAS member Tay Melo going one-on-one with Madison Rayne.

