AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Three matches have been scheduled for tonight’s show as we inch closer to the Full Gear pay-per-view next month.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, October 28

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

TNT Champion Wardlow will defend his title tonight when going one-on-one with Matt Taven. On Rampage last week, Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis or the “Kingdom” made their AEW debut by challenging FTR for the ROH Tag Team Championship. Tonight, we’ll see how Taven fares tonight against the machine that is Wardlow.

Also on the show, the never-ending feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society continues as Cluadio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta battles Matt Menard and Angelo Parker for probably the 20th time by now? I don’t know. Please do something else with these teams AEW. We’ll also get JAS member Tay Melo going one-on-one with Madison Rayne.