Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

A busy weekend of boxing kicks off Friday afternoon with a heavyweight bout in Italy. Guido Vianello and Jay McFarlane face off atop an ESPN+ card in Lazio, Italy.

How to watch Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane

The main card will get started at 1:30 p.m. ET. The main event will likely get started a little after 3:30 p.m., but that will depend on how long the undercard runs.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Vianello comes into the bout as the bigger name, but also looking to get his career back on track. He won his first seven bouts via stoppage in the first three rounds of each bout. However, he then fought Kingsley Ibeh to an unexpected majority draw after coming into the bout as the favorite. He has since won two fights via TKO and is 9-0-1 heading into this bout.

McFarlane is 13-6 and very much a journeyman who can provide Vianello with some rounds. McFarlane is coming off a points win a month ago in a six-round bout against Chris Healey. Prior to that he suffered a seventh-round RKO loss to Nick Campbell in a bout with the BBBofC Scottish Area heavyweight title.

Fighter odds

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently not offering odds on this bout.

Full card for Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane