Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Friday, October 28

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate and with a loaded schedule comes a loaded injury report. There are a handful of stars who have already been ruled out, while some are recovering and making their way back to the court. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the association, along with relevant fantasy and betting advice.

NBA Injury Report: October 28

Jaden Ivey (illness) - available

Update: Ivey is listed as available to play. We’ll see how much run he gets but he’s good to go.

Ivey didn’t play in the team’s last game, but he’s been solid so far this season. If he doesn’t play, Cory Joseph is likely to get the start for Detroit.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

Terry Rozier (ankle) - OUT

Cody Martin (quad) - OUT

Update - As expected, Rozier and Martin have both been ruled out.

Dennis Smith Jr. should get the start again with both Ball and Rozier out. Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. will be in line for more minutes with Martin set to sit.

Darius Garland (eye) - OUT

Garland continues to miss time with his eye injury. Look for Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro to keep getting big minutes with Garland out.

Joel Embiid (injury recovery) - OUT

Update - Embiid has been ruled out for Friday’s game. Look for Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell to be the primary centers for Philadelphia in this game.

Embiid is a late add to the injury report and is being listed as questionable. Obviously, the line would change significantly here if he’s ruled out. This is likely just lingering soreness but it’s worth monitoring.

Daniel Theis (knee) - OUT

Theis remains out, but the Pacers did get Myles Turner back. The frontcourt rotation of him, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith should remain intact.

Bradley Beal (back) - available

Beal isn’t officially on the injury report, although we know back issues can flare up. For now, we’ll list him as expected to play.

Quentin Grimes (foot) - OUT

Grimes remains out with a foot injury, which means Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley should keep getting solid minutes in the backcourt.

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) - available

Anthony Davis (back) - OUT

LeBron James (foot) - available

Update: Davis has been ruled out, while James and Westbrook are good to go Friday.

Update: Westbrook is likely to play but his role is undetermined right now. If Davis plays, Westbrook is likely going to come off the bench and will for the foreseeable future. If Davis is out, Westbrook likely gets the start.

The Lakers have some real issues to figure out and Davis potentially being banged up for this matchup is not good. LA will likely have Patrick Beverley and Damian Jones go for big minutes if Westbrook and Davis are out.

Kyle Anderson (back) - OUT

Jordan McLaughlin (heel) - OUT

Update - Anderson is out, while McLaughlin has been added to the report with a heel issue. He was later ruled out.

If Anderson doesn’t suit up, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowall will all see additional minutes.

Zach LaVine (injury management) - OUT

Update - LaVine has been ruled out for Friday’s game, which means he’s likely going to play Saturday as part of the team’s management program.

This is the first game of a back-to-back set for Chicago, so the plan is in place for LaVine to sit one of these games. If he plays Friday, he’ll likely be off the court Saturday.

Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT

Josh Primo (glute) - OUT, waived

Update - Primo has been waived by the Spurs, so he’ll now hope to catch on with a new team.

With both Vassell and Primo out, Josh Richardson becomes a strong value add to fantasy/DFS lineups.

Collin Sexton (oblique) - available

Update - Sexton is available to play, which is awesome news for the Jazz. Clearly, his oblique injury is not as serious as previously expected.

Sexton has been one of the best players for Utah early in the season. If he can’t play, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley should be in for more minutes. Malik Beasley could also get more run in the rotation.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - available

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) - OUT

Update - Caldwell-Pope is officially out, so that means Hyland is a strong addition to fantasy/DFS lineups. Porter Jr. is available and will start Friday.

Update - Porter Jr. remains likely to play although he’s officially listed as questionable, while Caldwell-Pope is doubtful. Bones Hyland likely gets big minutes at the shooting guard spot Friday.

Porter Jr. missed Wednesday’s game against the Lakers but is expected to play in Friday’s contest. If he continues to sit out, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will see more time on the floor.

Zion Williamson (hip) - OUT

Jose Alvarado (back) - available

CJ McCollum (hand) - available

Herbert Jones (knee) - OUT

Update - Alvarado and McCollum are in, while Williamson and Jones are out. This was the expected shake of things, so Jonas Valanciunas likely has the most value in fantasy/DFS lineups now.

Update - Daniels has been ruled out. Alvarado and McCollum are trending towards playing, while Williamson and Jones are game-time calls.

On top of all these injuries, Dyson Daniels is also questionable and Brandon Ingram remains in concussion protocol. Jonas Valanciunas seems like the safest play in fantasy/DFS lineups from the Pelicans.

Alperen Sengun (illness) - available

Kevin Porter Jr. (back) - available

Update - As expected, both Sengun and Porter Jr. are in for the Rockets Friday.

The Rockets have built an exciting group of young players and need to evaluate them together. Sengun and Porter Jr. should be good to go, and both should start in this contest.

Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

Lillard is going to be out 1-2 weeks with this injury. Anfernee Simons should start in his place Friday.