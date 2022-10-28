Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard headline NBA injury report for Friday, October 30

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate and with a loaded schedule comes a loaded injury report. There are a handful of stars who have already been ruled out, while some are recovering and making their way back to the court. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the association, along with relevant fantasy and betting advice.
NBA Injury Report: October 30
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
Jaden Ivey (illness) - questionable
Ivey didn’t play in the team’s last game, but he’s been solid so far this season. If he doesn’t play, Cory Joseph is likely to get the start for Detroit.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic
LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT
Terry Rozier (ankle) - doubtful
Cody Martin (quad) - doubtful
Dennis Smith Jr. should get the start again with both Ball and Rozier out. Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. will be in line for more minutes with Martin set to sit.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
Darius Garland (eye) - OUT
Garland continues to miss time with his eye injury. Look for Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro to keep getting big minutes with Garland out.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Daniel Theis (knee) - OUT
Theis remains out, but the Pacers did get Myles Turner back. The frontcourt rotation of him, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith should remain intact.
Bradley Beal (back) - expected to play
Beal isn’t officially on the injury report, although we know back issues can flare up. For now, we’ll list him as expected to play.
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Quentin Grimes (foot) - OUT
Grimes remains out with a foot injury, which means Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley should keep getting solid minutes in the backcourt.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook (hamstring) - questionable
Anthony Davis (back) - questionable
LeBron James (foot) - probable
The Lakers have some real issues to figure out and Davis potentially being banged up for this matchup is not good. LA will likely have Patrick Beverley and Damian Jones go for big minutes if Westbrook and Davis are out.
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
If Anderson doesn’t suit up, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowall will all see additional minutes.
Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs
Zach LaVine (injury management) - questionable
This is the first game of a back-to-back set for Chicago, so the plan is in place for LaVine to sit one of these games. If he plays Friday, he’ll likely be off the court Saturday.
Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT
Josh Primo (glute) - OUT
With both Vassell and Primo out, Josh Richardson becomes a strong value add to fantasy/DFS lineups.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
Collin Sexton (oblique) - questionable
Sexton has been one of the best players for Utah early in the season. If he can’t play, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley should be in for more minutes. Malik Beasley could also get more run in the rotation.
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - questionable
Porter Jr. missed Wednesday’s game against the Lakers but is expected to play in Friday’s contest. If he continues to sit out, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will see more time on the floor.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Zion Williamson (hip) - questionable
Jose Alvarado (back) - questionable
CJ McCollum (hand) - questionable
Herbert Jones (knee) - questionable
On top of all these injuries, Dyson Daniels is also questionable and Brandon Ingram remains in concussion protocol. Jonas Valanciunas seems like the safest play in fantasy/DFS lineups from the Pelicans.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Alperen Sengun (illness) - probable
Kevin Porter Jr. (back) - probable
The Rockets have built an exciting group of young players and need to evaluate them together. Sengun and Porter Jr. should be good to go, and both should start in this contest.
Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT
Lillard is going to be out 1-2 weeks with this injury. Anfernee Simons should start in his place Friday.