Pick on the Total for World Series Game One Phillies-Astros

After a rather length break with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both clinching their spot to the World Series on Sunday, a pair of well-rested teams take the field in Houston for Game One of the Fall Classic.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (-165, 6.5)

The Astros send Justin Verlander to the mound, who enters having allowed three runs or fewer in 19 of his last 21 starts and overall has a 1.99 ERA with 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed between the regular and postseason.

Verlander is backed up by a bullpen that ranked first in the league in ERA during the regular season and has been even better in the playoffs, supplying 33 innings with just three runs allowed.

Aaron Nola will look to out-duel Verlander and enters Friday having done his best pitching on the road this season, posting a 3.00 ERA away from Philadelphia during the regular season.

Nola has allowed one run or fewer in 10 of his last 15 starts and ended the regular season pitching 6 2/3 innings scoreless on the road against the Astros, which was the victory that clinched the Phillies spot in the postseason.

With the dominant pitching of both starters coupled with a pair of bullpens as rested as they have been since the beginning of the season, pitching will reign supreme to begin the World Series.

The Play: Phillies vs. Astros Under 6.5