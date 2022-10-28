Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Logan Paul will get back to a boxing ring on Saturday, October 29. He is now set to face former UFC great Anderson Silva in a boxing match. The fight will be held as part of a PPV from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. They are scheduled for eight rounds.

Weigh-ins for the event will take place on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The weight limit has been set for 187 lbs which is two pounds heavier than what Silva competed at in the UFC and what Paul has fought at so far in his career. You can watch the weigh-in on the YouTube live stream embedded at the top of the page.

Despite what you think of Paul, he is wanting to take on more relevant competition. He enters with an undefeated 5-0 professional record and has had four fights end before the decision. He tried to fight Tommy Fury twice but ended up facing Tyron Woodley instead.

Silva has professionally boxed four times in his mixed martial arts career. He has a 3-1 record and won both of his fights in 2021. He knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round most recently. Silva’s lone boxing loss came in 1998 so there isn’t much to glean from that experience.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Paul is the favorite with -225 odds. Silva is the underdog with +175 odds.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Weigh-in

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Glendale, Arizona

How to Watch: FITE.TV, YouTube